RSS-BJP top leaders meet in Delhi, appeal for peace in view of SC verdict on Ram temple

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on Ayodhya case between November 4 and 14, the top brass of RSS and BJP held a day-long deliberation in the national capital on Wednesday and urged the people to accept the apex court's verdict with an "open mind".

The meeting was attended by among others Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda and party General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh.

The RSS has urged every section of the society to maintain "cordial atmosphere" nonetheless whatever the verdict would be.

"In the coming days, a decision on Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid is likely. Regardless of the verdict, everyone should accept it with open-mindedness. After the verdict, it is everyone's responsibility to maintain a cordial atmosphere," said Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, in a statement.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale, Manmohan Vaidya, VHP's Justice V S Kokje and Alok Kumar along with other office bearers and Kshetriya Pracharaks participated in the meeting held at Dhyan Sadhana Kendra in Chhatarpur.

Arun Kumar said that the issue of Ram Mandir was discussed among other prominent issues.

The meeting held here was earlier scheduled to be held at Haridwar from October 31 to November 4 but was rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances, Kumar said.

This crucial meet that happens every five years also discusses coordination between the RSS and the government.

Sources said the top RSS-BJP leaders also discussed their future plan in view of the court verdict and took up several issues pertaining to the Ram Janambhoomi. (ANI)

