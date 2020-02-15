Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Mohan Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated here the head office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Gujarat unit.
The headquarters is located at Maninagar. It is the first RSS headquarters in Gujarat.
Present on the occasion were many dignitaries including state ministers. (ANI)
RSS chief inaugurates Gujarat office
ANI | Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:53 IST
