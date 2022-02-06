RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expresses grief on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar saying the loss to him was inexplicable.

"It is difficult to describe in words the pain felt by the people of the entire country due to the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. May God give her family the patience to bear this loss. I pay tribute to her on behalf of myself and the Sangh," the RSS chief said.



Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. She passed away at 8.12 am today.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. (ANI)

