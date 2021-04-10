RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is admitted to a hospital in Nagpur", the organisation said.

In a tweet by RSS in Hindi on Friday, it read, "Our Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat ji has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. He is currently having common symptoms of coronavirus and has been admitted to the Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing a general checkup and exercising caution.

On March 7, Mohan Bhagwat was administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with Bhagwat, the General Secretary of RSS Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi also received his first dose of the vaccine against novel coronavirus at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute that day.

However, he was not yet administered the second dose of vaccine.



India saw 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day of the highest spike in cases in the country while 780 more deaths were reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases has gone up to 1,30,60,542.

The death toll has gone up to 1,67,642. The country has 9,79,608 active cases.

A total of 61,899 people recovered or were discharged on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292.

Nine states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Delhi account for 83.29 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of new cases at 58,993. Out of the total 58,993 cases recorded in the state, Mumbai recorded 9,200 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 5,34,603 active cases in Maharashtra. (ANI)

