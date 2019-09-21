RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with foreign media on Sept 24 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with representatives of the foreign media on September 24 to clear any misconceptions they may have about the organisation, an RSS functionary said here on Saturday.

"RSS chief has been interacting with different sections of the society from time to time and have been appraising them about the works and idea of the RSS. He also discusses current issues. Continuing that process, he will interact with representatives of foreign media on September 24," said Arun Kumar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS.

He said the RSS chief would appraise the foreign media about its views on current and relevant issues of concern and hold a constructive discussion.

This is a first of its kind interaction with the foreign media representatives by the RSS chief, the ideological parent of the ruling BJP.

The meeting, which will be held at the Ambedkar International Centre here in Central Delhi, comes exactly a year after Bhagwat's three-day lecture series in September last year, in which the Indian media had participated but the international media was largely left out.

Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma.

The Sangh has often been accused of having political motives or as a para-military organisation, but it has always maintained itself as a unique social organisation dedicated to India's resurgence and global peace.

The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that the top constitutional posts in the country, including of the Prime Minister, is held by an RSS swayamsewak. (ANI)