RSS Chief to hold idea-exchange programme with writers, social media influencers

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a closed door "idea exchange programme" on February 18 with more than 70 people, including writers, social media influencers and opinion leaders as part of the Sangh's outreach programme, sources said on Monday.

In his keynote address at the programme, Bhagwat is expected to cover all relevant social and cultural subjects under discussion in the current scenario, including the Citizenship Amendment Act -- the legislation that has sparked nationwide protests in India.

Apart from Bhagwat, other Sangh leaders including Manmohan Vaidya and Krishna Gopal are also expected to take part in the programme.

In September last year, Bhagwat had met correspondents from foreign media to portray a picture of the Sangh as one whose primary objective is to contribute in nation building.

As many as 80 foreign correspondents from around 30 countries had taken part in the programme. (ANI)

