RSS condemns Palgarh lynching, demands strict action against culprits

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the recent incident of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar in which three people were beaten to death on suspicion of being thieves.

The RSS has demanded strict action against the accused.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh strongly condemns the tragic and ruthless killing of two sadhus of Juna Akhara in Palghar, Maharashtra and expects the Maharashtra government to arrest the real culprits and ensure proper punishment," the RSS tweeted.

Palgarh Police on Sunday arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves.



While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, police said.

The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said. (ANI)

