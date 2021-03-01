RSS' highest decision-making body to meet in Bengaluru, 40 'prants' to connect via video conferencing amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Following Covid protocols set by the Union Ministry of Family Health and Welfare, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), its highest decision-making body, at Bengaluru on March 19 and 20 and its 40 'prants' will connect via video conferencing to avoid large gathering at the meeting.

According to sources in the RSS, a limited number of people will be allowed to congregate in Bengaluru where the top functionaries will gather and the new Sarkaryawah of the Sangh will be elected.

A senior functionary of the RSS informed that while a limited number of people (approximately 500) will participate in the meet in Bengaluru, the rest of the functionaries will connect via video conferencing from their respective 'prants'. ABPS has 1,400 to 1,500 representatives from Sangh affiliates.

"There are 40 'prants'. So those who are otherwise invited to ABPS every year will participate this time from their 'prants' barring those who have to be there in Bengaluru. We have decided that every 'prant' will have one place where functionaries from nearby can come to attend the meet virtually," stated the senior functionary.

The RSS will hold the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha on March 19 and 20 keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols. This meeting was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru last year but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 onset and the ensuing lockdown. The agenda, however, was passed and circulated.

Apart from Nagpur, the ABPS meeting takes place in east, west, north and south regions of the country. (ANI)