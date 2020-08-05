RSS holds Ram Samkeertana Bhajan rally in Chittoor's Srikalahasti town

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram temple's bhoomi pujan in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members on Wednesday held Ram Samkeertana Bhajan Rally at Srikalahasti Temple in Chittor's Srikalahasti town.

After singing Bhajans at the temple, they passed through 4 Mada streets (streets surrounding the temple) chanting slogans and singing Bhajan.

RSS leader Subbarami Reddy gave a call to light a lamp in front of the households this evening, to celebrate on this occasion.

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took part in 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present with him. (ANI)

