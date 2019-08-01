RSS leader Indresh Kumar while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
RSS leader Indresh Kumar while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

RSS leader backs Pragya, says can pay tribute to Karkare but can't respect him

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:48 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday said that one can pay tribute to former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare but he cannot be respected.
"One can pay tributes to Hemant Karkare who died in a terrorist attack, but he cannot be respected (Aatanki hamle me maare gaye Hemant Karkare ko shraddhanjali di ja sakti hai, par unka aadar nahin kiya ja sakta)," Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.
Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.
The RSS leader said Karkare acted wrongly by torturing others while BJP's Pragya Thakur exhibited humanity by amending her statement on Karkare after there was an uproar over her remarks.
Claiming that Congress had tortured Malegaon blast accused Thakur during its rule, he said: "Karkare died of terrorist's bullets, so he is a martyr and deserves respect. However, the Congress government misused agencies and tortured a woman (Thakur) under the conspiracy of 'bhagwa aatankwad'."
The RSS leader further blamed the media for stretching the issue and hurling sharp questions at Thakur after her controversial remarks on Karkare.
In April, Bhopal MP Thakur had said Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.
After receiving severe backlash from all quarters for her controversial comments on Karkare, Thakur had taken back her statement and apologised saying she "felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it".
"I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologise for it," Thakur had told reporters.
She had added that what she said was her "personal pain". "There is no doubt that he (Karkare) is a martyr as he died after being hit by the bullet of a terrorist from our enemy country," she had said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Heavy Rainfall: Operations halted at Vadodara Airport

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall pounding Vadodara, operations are halted at Vadodara Airport till 9 am on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Andhra: Teacher held for molesting 7-year-old student in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A teacher at a government primary school in Rayapudi village was taken into police custody for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old student.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:06 IST

UP: 18-year-old girl commits suicide

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A 18-year-old girl committed suicide at her residence on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:33 IST

Budgam police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, arms seized

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Budgam Police on Wednesday arrested a terrorist affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen from Qazipora area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:28 IST

Assam: Flood water recedes in Kaziranga, Pobitora

Morigaon (Assam) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The water level at flood-hit Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park has started receding with the sustained efforts of the forest department to provide relief to the animals residing there.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:03 IST

RDA to go on one-day strike against National Medical Commission...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Resident Doctors' Association's one-day "token" strike in protest against the passage of National Medical Commission Bill will begin across the country at 8 am today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:18 IST

President Kovind gives assent to Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:05 IST

Agra jail launches radio station for inmates

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh has come up with an innovative idea for rehabilitation and reformation of its inmates. The jail authorities have launched an internal radio station on Wednesday which will be run entirely by the inmates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:47 IST

UP: Former gram pradhan beaten up by miscreants, dies

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A former gram pradhan of Basti died after being beaten up by around 10 miscreants in Narayanpur market on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST

Delhi: Jeweller held for cheating people by offering loans

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A 56-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly inducing people to give money as loan to be returned at an exorbitant rate of interest against postdated cheques as security, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:51 IST

Two held for murdering neighbour for refusing to pay for alcohol

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering their neighbour after he refused to give them money to buy alcohol here in Shakurpur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:28 IST

Vadodara rains: CM Rupani reviews situation, NDRF teams deployed

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As torrential rains pounded Vadodara and nearby areas creating a flood-like situation, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation in the city and deputed two IAS officers to provide guidance to the local admini

Read More
iocl