RSS Pratinidhi Sabha meeting to be held in Bengaluru in March

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), its highest decision-making body, on March 19 and 20 keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols.

Sources said while the ABPS has around 1400 to 1500 members who elect sarkaryavah every three years, this year only 500 members or less are expected to be present in the meeting due to COVID protocols.



"We have 1400 to 1500 representatives from RSS affiliates across the country who take part in the meeting. However, this time the number of participants would be less than 500. This has been decided keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind. We will abide by the COVID protocol," a source said.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru in March last year but could not take place due to outbreak of COVID-19.

"It was last year that we were scheduled to organise the meeting in Bengaluru. Apart from Nagpur, the ABPS meeting takes place in east, west, north and south. So, the meeting will take place in Bengaluru now," the source added.

This year, the representatives are likely to elect new sarkaryavah. The ABPS is considered the most significant meeting as organisational changes are made in it. It is likely to consider organisational issues including increasing training camps discuss activities scheduled for the year. (ANI)

