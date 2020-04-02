RSS serves needy people in AP during lockdown

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in a village of Vizianagaram district are engaged in serving food to the poor and needy people during the lockdown period.

The RSS workers of Bondapalli village in Gajapati Nagaram Mandal of Vizianagaram district are providing food to the poor and needy at the local government hospital and to the homeless who are wandering on the roads.

The RSS team said that they will provide food to at least 100 people a day until the lockdown continues. (ANI)

