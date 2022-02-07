RSS should read India's constitution first, then teach its followers about it: Kharge

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark on Hindutva, alleging he "teaches to kill, intimidate and spread violence" but later dismisses the statements made at Dharam Sansad events in Raipur and Haridwar.

He also advised the Sangh chief to read India's constitution first and then teach his followers about it.

His remarks came after Bhagwat on Sunday said that the alleged derogatory statements made at the Dharam Sansad events do not represent a Hindu ideology.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "What the Sangh chief has said now, should have said long ago. First, he teaches to kill, intimidate and spread violence, but later dismisses the statements made at the Dharam Sansad events."



Bhagwat expressed disappointment over what was said in the Dharam Sansad events and said, "Whatever came out in the Dharam Sansad events were not Hindu words, a Hindu deed or a Hindu mind."

Reacting to his statements, Kharge added, "This kind of incident (Dharam Sansad events) did not take place a few years ago. If Bhagwat would have made such an appeal earlier, then he could have said that those who have given hate speech neglected his instructions."

The RSS chief on Sunday also said that the statements made in view of personal gains or enmity do not represent Hindutva. "RSS or those who actually follow Hindutva do not believe in this misplaced meaning of it. Balance, conscience, affinity towards all is what represents Hindutva," he stated.

Notably, Dharam Sansad's events in Haridwar and Chhattisgarh's Raipur sparked controversy due to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by the religious leaders. The hate speeches, allegedly inciting violence against the minority community, were delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand.

Another such event held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on December 26 also kicked up a row when Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj allegedly made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities. (ANI)

