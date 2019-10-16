New Delhi [India], Oct 16 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called a meeting of all Pracharaks from October 31 to November 4, 2019, in Haridwar.
RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal will be present at the meeting which is held once in five years.
A session will also be organised on media interaction.
RSS to convene meeting of Pracharaks in Haridwar from Oct 31
