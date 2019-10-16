RSS to convene meeting of Pracharaks in Haridwar from Oct 31

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:54 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Home Guard Minister assures no one will be...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hours after UP Police terminated the service of 25,000 home guards, the Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan clarified that no official letter had been received from the Home Department in this regard and that no one will be removed from their jobs.