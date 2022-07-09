RSS to raise shakhas up to one lakh by 2024

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], July 9 (ANI): Centenary celebration plan, along with a target to increase the number of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas to one lakh by 2024, was discussed in the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of RSS held in Jhunjhunu from July 7-9.

The Sangh has decided that the number of branches across the country will be taken to 1 lakh by 2024, before the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh in 2025. "Sangh aims that its works can be reached to all sections of society," sources said.



Giving information about this meeting, Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary of the RSS's student wing ABVP, said, "In 2025, RSS will mark its 100th anniversary. A comprehensive expansion plan has been made for the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh. One lakh shakhas will be created across the country by 2024 so that Sangh work reaches the grassroots of all sections of the society."

He said that such an effort aims to create a positive atmosphere in society with social awakening. He said that the Sangh work is gaining momentum again. The branch work which was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been resumed. At present, the number of shakhas is 56,824, he added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was held in the Khemi Shakti temple complex in Jhunjhunu. (ANI)

