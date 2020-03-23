RSS urges its members to support govt in fight against COVID-19

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh National General Secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi on Monday urged the Swayamsevaks (functionaries) of the organisation to provide necessary assistance to the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"All Swayamsevaks are urged to plan to form small teams and engage people on the need for cleanliness, health and awareness in society. They should also arrange for distribution of food materials to the needy," Joshi said.

"Be in regular contact with the local administration and public representatives to understand their expectations and provide the necessary assistance. Also, fully co-operate in the implementation of the decisions taken by the government," he added.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. (ANI)

