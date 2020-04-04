RSS uses technology in lockdown, conducts e-shakhas

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The lockdown necessitated by COVID-19 requires strict adherence to social distancing norms but that has not stopped the RSS from conducting its shakhas in the national capital.

RSS is using technology and its swayamsewaks are getting connected through a mobile app.

At a pre-decided time, all attendees of shakha join via the app and one of them conducts it online.

It is not only the MNCs, government offices and some other private organisations that are conducting their everyday functions through the internet using 'work from home' formula. The RSS cadres too are carrying out their organisational routine and are in touch with each other through the app.

Take the example of Sushant, a final year student of Law in Delhi University. He makes space in his small room, already occupied with books, for physical activity which is done as part of shakha regimen for good health.

He says he has also played a game during shakha.

"It is of one hour and all of us join at a pre-decided time. I have done exercises and played a game where the person conducting shakha asked us how many times we can utter `Ram' without stopping. The activities remain the same. It's just that we miss the feel of being together. The time demands we need to stay apart for everyone's safety, " says Sushant.

There are 1,115 e-shakhas running in Delhi at various times and over 11,000 people attend them.

Apart from the regular shakhas, RSS is also running `Sakha Parivar Shakha' through the app in the national capital.

"There are 269 family shakhas being run in Delhi with 1000 members are participants, " said a senior RSS functionary. (ANI)



The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

