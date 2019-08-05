RSS, VHP laud scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has been campaigning for abrogation of Art 370 of the Constitution for long, on Monday weclcomed the decisions of the Centre on Jammu and Kashmir and said it was very important for the whole country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

"We welcome this brave decision of the government. This was very important for whole country including Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone should rise above their self-interest and political divides to welcome and support this decision," tweeted RSS chief Mohan Bagwat and Secretary General Bhayyaji Joshi.

While patting the BJP on its back for 'resolving 70-year-old dispute' in one go, the RSS also said the father of Indian Constitution and Dalit leader Dr B R Ambedkar refused to draft Article 370 as part of Indian constitution.

The RSS, in an hour long meeting, decided that only a senior-most functionary will comment on the decisions taken by the Modi government.

Soon after, the official handle of RSS tweeted the statement of RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Suresh Bhaiyya ji Joshi, Sarkaryawah, who both praised the government for its brave and bold step.

The jubilation in the ranks of Sangh was palpable. A senior functionary of the sangh said "We never thought we would see this day in our lifetime. We have fulfilled the dream of the father of the Constitution."

However, Sangh is treading cautiously in celebrating the decision.

"We do not want to sound jingoistic about it, neither will we attempt to pitch it as an attempt to do away with Nehruvian decisions made in the past. This is the most opportune moment and government must be congratulated," stated the sangh functionary.

As Parliament discussed the resolution regarding the fate of Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS asked its leaders not to comment on it till it is fully debated.

Meanwhile, the scrapping of Article 370 also received support from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) with its international Working President terming it a way forward for the development of the region.

"Today, the government has paid appropriate homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, to thousands of nationalist workers and tens of thousands of soldiers who died while securing this integral part of the country.

"This government is resolute in doing what is right. The government has taken a stand for which it was elected. We are very satisfied that the government has taken a stand on Article 370. People of the country are with the government," said Alok Kumar, International working president of VHP. (ANI)