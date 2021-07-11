RSS will soon organise nationwide workers training to face possible third wave of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will soon organise nationwide workers' training to face the possible third wave of COVID-19 and these trained workers will go to about 2.5 lakh places. As of now, 27,166 shakhas of the Sangh have started taking place in the field.

In the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, along with the discussion on organizational activities, the circumstances arising out of the second wave of Coronavirus were widely discussed and the service work done in the "Prants" was reviewed. Facilitation centres and promotion campaigns for vaccination conducted by volunteers were also reviewed.

As per an official release by the RSS, in view of the possibility of the third wave of Coronavirus, special workers' training will be organized in the whole country to cooperate with the administration and help the potential victims. In such a situation, these trained workers will go to about 2.5 lakh places to reach the people at the appropriate time to get all the necessary information to boost the morale of the society. This training will be completed in August and from September, many more people and organizations will be connected in this campaign through Jan Jagran (public awareness) in every village and township.



In this training, necessary precautions and measures have been included for children and mothers especially to prevent them from Coronavirus.

As the conditions are returning to normal after the outbreak of Coronavirus, the operation of Sangh Shakhas has also started in the field. According to the information received in the meeting, at present a total of 39,454 Shakhas are operating across the country, out of which 27,166 are now taking place in the field and 12,288 are e-shakhas.

Also, there are 10,130 weekly meetings i.e. 'Saptahik Milan', out of which 6510 are taking place on ground, 3620 meetings are taking place online as E-Milan. The "Kutumb Milan" (family meets), which started especially during the lockdown period of Coronavirus are 9637 across the country. (ANI)

