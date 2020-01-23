RSS worker arrested in Kerala on charges of hurling bombs at police picket

Kannur (Kerala) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Kerala Police on January 21 arrested Prabesh, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, on charges of hurling bombs at a police picket near RSS office in Kannur. He was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in the wee hours of January 16.

According to police, Prabesh allegedly hurled steel bombs towards the police picket in front of Kathirur Manoj Smriti Kendram, RSS office. He was identified from the CCTV visuals. After the attack, he fled to Coimbatore. Police said he was an accused in many criminal cases.

Kannur is a politically sensitive area where the clash between political parties is common.

Police have started a police picket near the RSS office a few months back.(ANI)

