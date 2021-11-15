RSS worker murder: Kerala CM not doing enough to control terror activities, says BJP

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP state vice president KS Radhakrishnan alleged that the Kerala CM, who is also holding the home ministry department, is not doing anything to maintain law and order and control terror activities in the state.

This comes after the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith in Palakkad district on Monday morning allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a political wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

KS Radhakrishnan said, "You failed to protect the life and property of the citizens of Kerala irrespective of their caste, creed, religious faith and political affiliations. Unfortunately, BJP and RSS workers have been systematically targeted by a section of Muslim terror groups under the leadership of SDPI."



"I request the Muslim organisations including the Muslim League and leaders who are doing their political work in different parties to condemn the terror activities of Muslim fundamentalist organisations. Violence is not a medium or means to settle the issues. My appeal is before the peace-loving people of Kerala to respond positively to the govt and Pinarayi Vijayan to initiate action against SDPI," he added.

"The central agencies and the police intelligence, including the former police chief Lokanath Behera revealed in the public that the terror activities of Muslim groups in Kerala are going on incessantly. Why does the government fail to regulate them? Why does the government fail to act against them? CM Vijayan is keeping or endorsing silent support to the terror ideology to get political benefit out of it. I request him please do not sacrifice the national interest for political gains," he added.

According to the police, the deceased identified as S Sanjith was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike. (ANI)

