RT-PCR test mandatory for UK returnees: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar on Saturday said that all UK returnees have to undergo the RT-PCR test.

According to a press statement, after a temporary ban on flights from the UK, flight operations have resumed on Saturday and Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) is all set to receive first set of passengers on Sunday morning.

Health Minister Dr K.Sudhakar visited KIAL and reviewed the arrangements for screening returning passengers.



All flights are coming in full capacity with 300-350 passengers in each flight, said Dr K.Sudhakar after speaking to airport officials.

Speaking to media at the airport, Minister said that all UK returnees have to undergo RT-PCR test even though if they have a negative airport. They will be subjected to test at the airport itself and will be sent only after the result is found negative. All those found positive will be kept in institutional quarantine or treated at government hospitals, he said.

Returnees from other countries will have to get a negative report at least 72 hours before, else they will be subjected to test at the airport. (ANI)

