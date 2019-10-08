RTA officials paste stickers on autos hailing Jagan Reddy for Vahana Mitra scheme

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The officials of Andhra Pradesh Road and Transport Authority (RTA) were seen pasting stickers of Cheif Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on autos here on Tuesday, claiming that the drivers want to thank the YSRCP chief for introducing Vahana Mitra scheme.

Motor vehicles inspectors and constables of the RTA pasted stickers this morning, who said that auto drivers want to thank the Chief Minister for extending a helping hand through the newly launched scheme.

"We are pasting the stickers on all autos to create awareness about the scheme. Also, the auto drivers want to express their happiness over the initiative taken by the Chief Minister," RTA officials said.

The Vahana Mitra scheme was introduced on October 4 to provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 per annum to auto drivers for maintenance expenses.

The period of applying for the scheme has been extended till the end of October. The scheme is applicable for the owners of vehicles and not for those who drive rented autos. (ANI)

