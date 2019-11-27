RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has asked its employees to re-join work after they called off their nearly two-month-long strike.

In a letter addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO), Kushaiguda Police Station, Managing Director (MD) of TSRTC Sunil Sharma has asked for suitable arrangements to be made in all depots and bus stations to ensure smooth operations and to prevent any untoward incident.

This comes after the striking employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five RTC employees committed suicide. They have been asked to report to work from today.

The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

