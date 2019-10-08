Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo)

RTC employees dismissed themselves by not reporting to duty: KCR

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:41 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said there is no need for the government to sack anyone as the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees dismissed themselves by not reporting to duties.
"From the point of view of the government and RTC, the employees are only 1,200. There is no need for the government to dismiss others. Nobody dismissed anybody. They left all by themselves as they did not report to duties before the expiry of the deadline, they have self-dismissed themselves," he said in a press release on Monday.
Rao said that they did not respond to the appeals made by the government and the RTC either.
"I have asked the DGP to form special teams to prevent RTC employees who left the organization from creating disturbances at the bus depots or bus stations. The DGP would take appropriate action against anyone except 1,200," he said.
Rao has made it clear that the state government has no interest in privatising the RTC.
A committee headed by Transport Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma has submitted proposals on the RTC to the Chief Minister, which were discussed at a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan here on Monday.
Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and several senior government officials were also present in the meeting.
Rao said that the government aims to ensure that people should are not subjected to inconvenience and hence the government is taking all measures to strengthen the RTC.
"As on date, the RTC has 10,400 buses. Divided them into three categories and utilize them. Of this, 50 per cent buses belong to the RTC and they will be under RTC. 30 per cent of the buses were taken on hire and they also should be run under the RTC supervision and administration," he said.
"Another 20 per cent of the buses, i.e., 2100 belong totally to the private and they will be allowed to ply as the State Carriages," he said.
Rao said the reason for taking up all these measures is RTC Union's 'overaction'.
"They have cut the branch of a tree on which they were sitting on. All these measures are taken due to the 40 years of bulldozing. The RTC unions, which went on strike during the TDP and Congress regimes, have resorted to strike even under the TRS rule," he said. (ANI)

