RTC employees to continue protest despite KCR's disproval

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees have decided to continue their protest despite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's disproval.

"We are going to continue our protest until our demands are addressed. Today, we will also carry out a candlelight rally and tomorrow we are going fix a meeting to discuss the death of Srinivas Reddy," TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) President Ashwathama Reddy told ANI.

He also extended his comments about the Chief Minister's comments that RTC employees dismissing themselves by not appearing for their duty, saying: "He talks about employees dismissing themselves but there is no such thing."

The JAC president also said that the state government should take responsibility for the death of Srinivas Reddy, who committed suicide by immolating himself during the protest here on Saturday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh.

"I request all the RTC workers not to make such suicide attempts. We are not alone in this struggle, people of Telangana are with us. This agitation is fair, we are not asking for something we don't deserve. Chief Minister's intention is to divide and sell RTC," he said.

He added that the 50,000 RTC employees will take care of Srinivas's family.

"We never asked for an appointment but still he says that he is not ready to talk. No RTC worker is requesting KCR to talk to them. They just want their demands to be fulfilled," Reddy said. (ANI)

