RTC row: Dubai-based BJP members stage protest against KCR-led Telangana govt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dubai staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the issue of the sacking of 48,000 State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) employees.

This comes in view of RTC employees ongoing protest against the statement issued by the Telangana government in regards to sacking RTC's over 40,000 employees.

Extending support to RTC's employees, BJP Gulf NRI Coordination Committee chairman TR Sriniwas along with other party members conducted a protest in Dubai against the Telangana Cheif Minister over the RTC employees strike.

"The Chief Minister of Telangana is playing with the lives of thousands of RTC employees and their families. KCR has disrespected and ill-treated RTC employees who had been working hard day and night. Before coming to the power KCR during Kiran Kumar Reddy government had supported RTC employees in their agitation and now he himself sacked 48000 RTC employees, which has exposed his politics of hypocrisy," Sriniwas said.

He asserted that Telugus living in gulf countries condemn Rao's attitude towards the employees.

"We demand immediate acceptance of the genuine demands of RTC workers. Till the time Telangana Chief Minister will not solve the issue, we will continue our protest," he said.

Along with BJP, Congress, TDP and CPI have also come together in support of RTC employees and are demanding Telangana government to take back 48000 sacked RTC employees on duty. (ANI)

