RTC stir continues for 9th day, protestors raise slogans of 'Srinivas Reddy Amar Rahe'

Hyderabad/Yadadri (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): RTC employees continued their protest for the ninth day at several places in the state here on Sunday.

Some protesters in Hyderabad held a sit-in protest near Jeedimetla depot, where they formed a human chain on the road and raised slogans of "Srinivas Reddy Amar Rahe" (long live Srinivas Reddy). They also blocked the roads as part of the protest.

Meanwhile, some protesters in Yadagiri gutta temple town took up a 'Vanta Varpu' (cooking food) program on the road in front of RTC depot.

Srinivas Reddy had on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a Hyderabad hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns. He had immolated himself on Saturday during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The TSRTC employees have been protesting since October 5 seeking the merger of the corporation with the government. Their protest intensified after the state government issued a statement with regards to sacking over 40,000 employees because of the protest.

Srinivas' kin contended that he took his life as he was depressed over the government's attitude towards the TSRTC employees. (ANI)

