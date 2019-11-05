TSRTC employees are on a strike since October 5. (File photo)
TSRTC employees are on a strike since October 5. (File photo)

RTC workers who fail to resume work by Nov 5 deadline won't be taken back: Telangana CMO

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:46 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): The Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday issued a statement warning striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take back.
"The State government has decided not to take back on duty those Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees and workers, who fail to report to duty by Tuesday midnight," Telangana CMO said in a statement.
The government on Monday also made it clear that if the workers and employees do not join the duties by the expiry of the deadline, in the rest of 5,000 routes, private buses will be given permits and then there would not be any entity called RTC in the state.
The statement comes in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcement in a state Cabinet decision late on Saturday night which set November 5 deadline for striking RTC employees to return to work. He also announced a decision to open up 5,100 routes of the 10,400 to the private sector and setting up a transport regulatory commission to regulate operations.
Meanwhile, in a press release issued by Sunil Sharma, Managing Director TSRTC, gave a list of offices where the RTC employees who wanted to return could submit their joining letters. The list includes District Collector and Superintendent of Police.
The chief minister held a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan here on Monday in the backdrop of ongoing RTC strike and the High Court hearings on the matter.
Minister Sri Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, senior officials S Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao, Sunil Sharma, Sandeep Sultania, Arvind Kumar, Lokesh Kumar, Advocate General (AG) Sivananda Prasad, Additional AG Ramachandra Rao and others participated.
"The government has given a good opportunity to the workers and employees by giving them a deadline by Tuesday midnight to join duties. The future of the workers and their families are not in the hands of anyone else. It is totally in the hands of workers to protect their jobs," the Telangana CMO said in a statement.
"The Telangana state would become RTC less State. And the workers will be held solely responsible for this," the meeting observed.
"The RTC union leaders are misleading workers and employees showing the High Court hearing of the case. But according to legal experts, the High Court has not given any directives on the strike to the government. There is nothing the court can do. If the High Court verdict is contrary, having come this far on the matter, both the RTC and government would appeal in the Supreme Court. If the case goes to the Supreme Court the matter would be delayed much further. Going by the past experiences, the case in the Supreme Court may drag on for months and years to come. It will become a never-ending battle. Hence this will not do any good to the workers," said the statement released after the meeting.
Employees of the TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now. Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.
During the ongoing protest, a few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:26 IST

Amul thanks PM Modi for opting out of RCEP agreement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Dairy major Amul on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "protecting 10 crore milk producer families" by opting out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:51 IST

UP Congress instructs leaders not to give contradictory comments...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): To ensure that Congress does not look divided on crucial issues, party's Uttar Pradesh unit has instructed its leaders not to speak in different languages on the Supreme Court's judgement in Ayodhya case which is expected to be pronounced later this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:49 IST

J-K : 4 killed as cash van plunges into gorge in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 5 (ANI): Four employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank were killed when the cash van in which they were travelling plunged into a 500-metre gorge near Bani area here late on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:22 IST

One more PMC bank account holder dies in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A 74-year-old depositor of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank died after a prolonged illness here, his family said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:32 IST

`India one of most open economies, exploring trade agreements...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become one of the world's most open economies with very few barriers to trade, both tariff and non-tariff, will avoid pitfalls of entering agreements, which are in reality FTAs by stealth with countries with whom it is alrea

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:51 IST

UP: Employees wear helmets in office to avoid injury due to...

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Employees of electricity department here have been wearing helmets in the office to protect themselves from any injury from the crumbling ceiling of the office which is in a poor condition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:35 IST

Delhi: 233 challans issued on first day of Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): 233 challans were issued on the first day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:29 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Advocates in Delhi district courts to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Advocates in all district courts in the national capital will abstain from work indefinitely, said advocate Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:28 IST

Will write to PM Modi on issue of air pollution: Haryana Deputy CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:26 IST

Congress bans mobile phones in meetings of senior leaders

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): With a view to curb "leakage" of information, the Congress has put a ban on carrying mobiles at meetings attended by senior party leaders, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:23 IST

WB: TMC workers hold candle march in tribute to slain labourers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Monday evening held a candle march as a tribute to the five labourers from Murshidabad who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:21 IST

Delhi: EPCA issues urgent directions to combat air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) on Monday issued urgent directions regarding Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) deal with the problem of air pollution.

Read More
iocl