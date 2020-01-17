RTI application seeks proof of PM Modi's citizenship

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A Right to Information (RTI) application has been moved before the Kerala information department seeking to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an Indian citizen.

Josh Kalluveettil, a native of Chalakkudy town in Thrissur district, moved the application in this regard on January 13.

The application has sought documents that prove PM Modi's citizenship.

It has been filed before the public information officer of the Chalakkudy municipality. (ANI)