RTI exposed Amit Shah's Jumla over Narayani Battalion: TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday slammed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise of Narayani Battalion.



"Amit Shah ji had promised a Narayani Battalion earlier, however, an RTI has now EXPOSED HIS JUMLA. No such proposal was ever sent to Home Ministry! Shameful attempt by Amit Shah ji to hoodwink the Rajbongshi community and people of Bengal for votebank politics. Bohiragato Chai Na," the AITC tweeted.

According to the RTI response tweeted by the TMC, there was no proposal received from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) for raising one Battalion.

On February 11, Shah announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar. (ANI)

