Rubaitul Azad, an established web designer, ready to promote gig economy in the valley

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 4 (ANI): Rubaitul Azad, an established leader in the field of web designing, who after working on over 300 projects and doing tonnes of hard work for 10 years, is now focusing on helping local youth by promoting the gig economy.

Rubaitul grew up in Srinagar's Gulshan Nagar, By Pass area. During his student life, he was never much inclined towards academics and used to spend most of his time exploring the world of technology and coding.

During his initial days, his family members and relatives were apprehensive about how he was going to make a living just by using his laptop, but Rubaitul didn't let his passion go in vain.

However, other than his graphic designing skills, he is also a pro at freelancing. Motivated by his grandfather, he also started planning a career as a freelancer. Also, it was his grandfather only, who hand-held him during his initial years of struggle.

"My grandfather is my inspiration. I always followed in his footsteps. He taught me everything. Most importantly, he taught me to follow my inner voice," Rubaitul told ANI.

As someone who developed a love for technology very early on in his life, he made sure to never let go of this drive and kept on learning new skills--from building websites and applications to immersing himself in the world of UI/UX designing and Search Engine Optimisation, there isn't a speck in the web services universe that Rubaitul hasn't managed to excel in.

Having worked on more than 300+ projects and a clientele that is an exclusive mix of international, national, and local reputed brands, Rubaitul has left an indelible print on each of his clients.

Rubaitul has garnered a staggering 15 million+ views on the graphics-sharing platforms Unsplash and Pexels. More than 100+ different businesses and organisations have adopted his designs, including industry leaders like Bloomberg, Business Insider, Android Police, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Yahoo, ABP News, MSN, Business Insider, India Today, News18, and Aaj Tak.

The overall journey of Rabaitula wasn't easy. He often used to feel confused, lost, and anxious about choosing freelancing as his career choice. But, he kept working tirelessly day and night to learn and gradually master the skills, that eventually helped him shape his career. His work experience speaks volumes about his grit and determination.



After achieving so much in his life, Rubaitual is now focusing on promoting the Gig Economy and the concept of freelancing among young locals in the valley.

To further his vision of spreading awareness about freelancing among the people of the valley, Rubaitul, a seasoned freelancer, has effectively trained more than 200 students in the art of freelancing and various web services.

When asked about his message to the youth, Rubaitul very simply but eloquently said "Each individual should take up something they are passionate about and work towards building a life for themselves while making sure they are happy and pleased with the work they do because that is what matters."

He further said that he believes that if a person invests in himself by learning new skills and working hard, then that person will definitely reach new heights.

Ten years after doing tonnes of hard work later, Rubaitul has made a name for himself in the freelancing community, but his purpose is much greater.

He wishes to keep encouraging and helping other people build a career for themselves in the Web Services and Freelance industries. He also believes that sharing his journey would be highly beneficial for kids and youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir as freelancing is still a very new and alien concept for most of them.

A lot was going on during the pandemic. People were struggling to find jobs and feed their families; existing employees were getting fired at an unimaginable rate, and things started to go downhill even in the most established businesses and companies around the world.

However, there was one industry that saw an exponential increase--freelancing. Freelancing not only allowed people around the world to work from the comfort of their homes during a worldwide pandemic, but also helped people earn while people with regular jobs couldn't.

Understanding that the gig economy is the way forward, companies and businesses have started collaborating with freelancers instead of hiring long-term employees. Needless to say, freelancing has been a massive help to both businesses and individuals.

Rubaitul is definitely paving the way for up-and-coming freelancers, all the while continuing his own journey with an undying passion, an ethical approach, and a sense of sincerity towards his work. (ANI)

