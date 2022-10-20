Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case: Yasin Malik appears virtually in TADA court; next hearing on Nov 24

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Yasin Malik who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on Thursday appeared virtually before a special court in Jammu in connection with the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, in which he is an accused.

Malik appeared today in a TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act) court in connection with the 1989 kidnapping case, according to CBI lawyer Monika Kohli.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued directions restricting the movement of the founder of JKLF to appear in person before a special court in Jammu.

"Hearing was held in Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case. Yasin Malik was to be produced in court as per the production warrant by the court but due to the MHA order of restrictions on his movement, he was not produced and attended the hearing virtually," the chief prosecutor Kohli said.

The lawyer said that Rubaiya has filed an exemption application, which was approved by the court so she did not appear in court. The next date for the hearing is November 24, Malik said.



Rubaiya Sayeed, the sister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was abducted by JKLF militants on December 8, 1989.

Yasin Malik, who is serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, is an accused in this case along with others.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in May this year awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.

Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. The NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19 this year.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him. (ANI)

