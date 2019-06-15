Ruckus at Shamli police station after 2 women engage in scuffle

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two women at Shamli police station on Saturday, after one of them accused the other of threatening to her burn her alive over a family feud.

Fed up of facing abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws, one of the two women approached the police for help today and was followed to the police station by the other woman - her sister-in-law.

"My husband is always under the influence of alcohol. He doesn't provide any support for his family. My children ask for food and I am unable to provide it to them. He keeps me under constant physical and emotional abuse," the aggrieved complainant said, adding that she was left with no option but to report the constant abuse to the police.

Soon after the woman arrived at the police station to complain about her husband, her sister-in-law walked into the station and began quarrelling.

While the woman claimed that her in-laws threatened to burn her alive, her sister-in-law was of the view that there was no necessity for a police complaint in the matter as no extreme action was taken by the family.

In the end, the police had to intervene in order to end the scuffle.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Shrivastav said, "A woman came to the police station and was followed by her family, the situation then escalated. Upon seeing this, police officers intervened to end the fight." (ANI)

