Ruckus over death at quarantine facility in Delhi's Sultanpuri, inquiry ordered

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the ruckus created by people at a quarantine centre allegedly over the death of a person in Sultanpuri here on Wednesday.

The inquiry was ordered after the health department reported the matter to the police, officials said.

Following this, the police arrived at the centre to pacify the people.

Later, the Delhi government took cognisance of the incident and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

