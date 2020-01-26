Rudra, Dhruv advanced light helicopters perform fly-past on R-day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): All eyes were on the sky as Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters on Sunday performed a fly-past in a Diamond formation on the occasion of the 71st Republic day celebration here.

Earlier, the 1st formation of five Mi-17 V5 choppers flew in an inverted Y formation carrying the national ensign and three service ensigns. They showered flower petals as they approached the dais.

Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from Mission Shakti, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers were also displayed for the first time during the parade at Rajpath.

Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra-T that is a tracked self-propelled gun and Sarvatra bridge system were also showcased.

Apart from the weapons, sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and thirteen Military bands will also be seen marching past soon.

The ceremony, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, will last for around 90 minutes. (ANI)

