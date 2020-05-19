Rudranath temple in Uttarakhand opens without devotees today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Situated at an altitude of 11,808 feet above the sea level, the doors of Rudranath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva situated in Garhwal Himalayan mountains were opened on Tuesday morning for summers without devotees due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A low-ceremony was performed at 5 am in the shrine which was attended only by a select group of priests, and board officials.

"Due to the lockdown, only 20 people were allowed to carry the palanquin of the god Shiva. No devotee is allowed to visit the shrine till the lockdown gets over," said Dr Arvind Bhatt, Assistant Priest Rudranath temple.

Notably, the shrine was opened despite the deposition of snow in the region. Several roads to the Rudranath temple were cleared by the local authorities. (ANI)

