Rules formulated to live stream court proceedings, says Justice D Y Chandrachud

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Supreme Court judge, Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that the live streaming rules had been formulated so that courts could live telecast its proceedings and added that "everyone in the country has a right to know what goes inside a courtroom".

In another significant announcement, he said that he has written to the Chief Justices of all High Courts to request that by January 2022 the cases must be e-filed in the district and high courts.

"We have formulated live streaming rules so that courts can live-stream its proceedings to the masses. Everyone in the country has a right to know what goes inside a courtroom", said Justice Chandrachud while speaking at the inauguration function of the annexe building of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.



"The government is the largest litigant. I have written to the Chief Justices of all High Courts to request that by January 2022 the cases must be e-filed in the district and high courts," he also said.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that the Supreme Court has emerged as a legal leader with over 96,213 virtual hearings till July 9, 2021, and has upgraded cloud-based video-conferencing infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court had been hearing cases through video conferencing since March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

