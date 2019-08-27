Rules under Consumer Protection Act to be notified by December 31: Paswan

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday held consultations with MPs on the rules to be framed under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and said these will be formed in the next three months and notified by December 31.

The discussions covered various aspects of the Act including Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), district, state and national commissions, mediation and e-commerce rules and misleading advertisements.

Apart from several MPs, former and present secretaries from the Department of Consumer Affairs and senior officials were also present to give their suggestions.

Paswan, who is Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told the media that MPs who had given suggestions on the bill while it was being discussed in parliament will be called for an open discussion.

He said the ministry was keen to take into account maximum suggestions in framing rules as issues had a wide impact on the lives of consumers.

"It will be the endeavour of the Ministry to ensure that all suggestions are suitably considered within the legal framework and the best possible outcome is achieved," he said.

The minister said it usually takes a year or two to form rules and regulations under any Act, but for Consumer Protection Act, 2019 these will "formed within the next three months and notified by December 31, 2019".

Talking about the exclusion of the health sector from the purview of the bill, Paswan said that there will be no change in rules pertaining to the sector.

He said consumers were free to approach consumer forum in case of any infringement of their rights.

The Consumer Protection Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament earlier this month.(ANI)