Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Ruling coalition seeks two more days for trust vote in K'taka

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:39 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Beleaguered Congress-JD(S) coalition on Monday sought two more days times for the trust vote business in the Assembly but the Speaker said there was a need to complete proceedings today.
As the ruling Congress-JD(S) appeared to be involved in efforts to prolong the debate, Chief Ministrer H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao met Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and informally sought two more days time to complete the business of confidence motion saying there were some crucial issues that have to be sorted out by the Supreme Court before the vote is taken.
Rao told the media that the ruling coalition was not afraid of losing power if it the numbers were not there but issues crucial to democracy like MLAs being held in captivity and change of government at the whims of some people should be sorted out first.
He thanked the Speaker for saying that the parties were free to issue whip to its members on the confidence vote as the apex court had not said anything specific on the issue.
The court's remarks that the rebel MLAs cannot be forced to participate in the proceedings applied to someone else and not to parties like the Congress and JD(S).
However, the Speaker repeatedly told members that they had given a commitment on Friday that voting should be completed today and it has to be honoured. "Please rescue me," he told members.
"Each member will speak only for 10 minutes. Don't make me say this again and again," he said at one point of time.
On another occasion, the Speaker interrupted Congress member Eashwar Khandre's speech while asking him to "conclude and to give a chance to first time MLAs."
"You are the party's working president. Next time, when you give membership, give it without looking at caste and bank balance. You filter there and send here. Rest I will take care," he told Khandre.
"If there is something new, then fine. The same special flights.. repetition. I am bored. How many of you go to the library here? Should I get the register? No reading, nothing. Where will you have something new to talk then?" the Speaker was heard saying.
He also took a dig at the politics of defection in Karnataka and quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to buttress his point.
"Somebody said to Pandit Nehru that Congress MLAs have become elopers. Nehru said it actually depends on the potency of the person if they are able to take away the person from this side. So, at one point you (Siddaramaiah) were potent and helped them elope. You (Yeddyurappa) don't smile, you also earlier helped in eloping," the Speaker said during the debate on confidence motion in the House. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:49 IST

Scientists across country give big thumbs up to successful...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Eminent scientists across the country gave a big thumbs up to the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:47 IST

Mumbai: 60 people rescued in MTNL building fire; rescue ops underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A huge fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai's Bandra West here on Monday afternoon with at reportedly 100 people trapped on its terrace. Firefighters have rescued 60 people so far but at least 30 people are still

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after Chandrayaan-1

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India on Monday created history by successfully launching the country's second indigenous Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon, a feat which comes 11 years after the launch of Chandrayaan-1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:44 IST

BJP national General Secretary hits out at KCR for announcing Rs...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for announcing that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh to each of 2,000 families residing in his native Chintamadaka village.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:41 IST

Mumbai: 2 dead, 4 injured after speeding car rams into vehicle,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 36-year old man along with a seven-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler and then pedestrians on Sunday at Sector 16, Kamothe in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:39 IST

DCW notice to EC on use of 'Nirbhaya' case convict photo in...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday sent a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the publication of a picture of a convict in 'Nirbhaya' case on the official hoardings of the Punjab state Election Commission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:28 IST

K'tka speaker violating constitution, says Murlidhar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Criticising Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, BJP General Secretary Murlidhar Rao on Monday accused him of violating the constitution by not concluding the business of trust vote in time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:25 IST

Chandrayaan-2: Congratulations pour in from political leaders

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other political bigwigs on Monday congratulated scientists and engineers on ISRO's successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota today afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:15 IST

Rajya Sabha passes Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI) Rajya Sabha on Monday unanimously passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured opposition members and said that they should not doubt the intentions of the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:15 IST

Do not respond to concerns of members who speak and leave:...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked Union Minister Jitendra Singh not to respond to concerns of members on RTI amendment bill if they have left the House after delivering their speech.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:11 IST

SAD demands high court monitored probe into death of...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded a Punjab and Haryana High Court-monitored probe into the death of high-profile accused in judicial custody and sought the sacking of Jail Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, alleging complete breakdown of adminis

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:08 IST

J-K: Militant hideout busted in Doda, arms seized

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout here and seized a cache of arms and ammunition.

Read More
iocl