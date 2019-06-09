The trial, which had begun in April 2018 against seven accused out of eight, concluded on June 3 last week.
Ruling in Kathua rape case expected on Monday

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:57 IST

Pathankot (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): The District and Session Court here is likely to pronounce its order on Monday in a case pertaining to the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year.
The trial of a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is yet to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The Crime Branch has arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma.
Head Constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested by the Crime Branch.
All of them, except the juvenile, are currently lodged in Gurdaspur jail in Punjab.
Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed in connection with this case. One against eight accused of allegedly being involved in the crime and another against a group of lawyers who had allegedly stopped the police from filing the charge sheet against the eight accused in this matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:37 IST

