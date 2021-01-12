Ruling, Opposition MLAs spar in Kerala Assembly over corruption issues

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Question Hour in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) engage in a heated exchange after the left MLA's raised a series of questions to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relating to various vigilance enquiries and corruption allegations against opposition MLAs.

From Bar bribery allegation against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to Titanium scam against Oommen Chandy, the members from ruling benches raised one question after another targeting the UDF MLAs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave replies regarding the status of various vigilance enquiries against the opposition MLAs.



After several questions were raised against the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala intervened, alleging that it is a ploy of the ruling front to raise questions against UDF MLA's to divert the attention of people from the slew of allegations being faced by the Left government.

"The government wants to defame the Opposition that is constantly bringing up various corruptions against the government. It is a farce exercise by the ruling Front. None of us is afraid of any probe," said the Opposition leader Chennithala terming the bribery allegation against him as baseless.

Replying to the Opposition leader, Chief Minister alleged that the previous UDF government was immersed in corruption.

"Don't think people have a short memory. Everyone knows about the corruption that the previous Oommen Chandy government was involved in. Those who are in neck-deep in corruption are raising baseless allegations against a clean LDF government. You cannot fool people and it is evident from the blow received from them by UDF in local body polls," said Vijayan in a heated exchange with the opposition leader. (ANI)

