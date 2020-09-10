Ruling YSRCP protest against TDP for creating hurdles in house site pattas scheme

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): YSRCP Gudivada unit on Wednesday held a protest against Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for allegedly creating hurdles to the distribution of the house site pattas scheme.

The party worker took part in the protest from nearby villages and slammed TDP for moving High Court and hampering the programme that will benefit 30 lakh poor families.

The party leaders and workers at first held rally in the town and later formed a human chain at Nehru Chowk Centre. They burnt the effigies of TDP leaders N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

They said that the Opposition party which is creating hurdles for the poor people will diminish to mere two or three seats in forthcoming 2024 elections. (ANI)

