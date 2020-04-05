Ruling YSRCP using party workers for distributing relief funds with eye on local elections : TDP to AP Guv

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have written to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh alleging that YSRCP leaders are distributing COVID-19 relief funds to poor through party village/ward volunteers and contesting candidates of postponed local body elections instead of government workers.

The Andhra Pradesh local body elections had been postponed for six weeks last month due to situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Government in order to provide support to the poor families proposed to distribute Rs 1000 through village and ward volunteers. Instead of the government distributing the Rs 1,000, the local YSRCP leaders and proposed YSRCP contesting candidates to postponed local body elections are distributing the money, provided by government schemes to provide relief to poor amid lockdown," the letter read.

"The YSRCP MLAs, leaders and proposed contesting candidates to local bodies are treating this as an election campaign with an overt display of YSRCP flags. While distributing government money, the YSRCP leaders are overtly and shamelessly seeking votes for the forthcoming elections to local bodies," it read.

"The YSRCP leaders in addition to organizing public meetings are moving around in groups in the name of distributing government's money," it further added.

TDP leaders Nimmala Rama Naidu, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Yanamala Rama Krishnudu have written the letter and the copies of the letter have been sent to the state chief secretary and the state election commission. (ANI)

