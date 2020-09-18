Rumours of Disha Salian dialling '100' before her death false: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Dispelling rumours that the last call from celebrity manager Disha Salian's phone was to the police emergency service, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that her last phone call was to a friend.

"The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claim that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false," a Mumbai Police official said.

This comes as several rumours and reports are being circulated surrounding the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Salian had died on June 8, following which Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.



The Mumbai Police had recently refuted reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot. Later Disha's father had also filed a written complaint at Malvani police station in Mumbai against three people for allegedly spreading rumours about her death.

Last month, BJP leader Narayan Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had not died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Salian's death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Rajput's. (ANI)

