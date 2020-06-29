Rumours to 'stock LPG' creates panic in J-K, official assures sufficient stock available

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): People in the valley began panicking soon after a rumour sparked on social media about stocking-up LPG stock for two months, however, the stock is sufficient and consumers do not need to worry, said Bashir Ahmad, Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

"There were rumours but we have ample stock of LPG cylinders. No need to panic. We have kept stock for two months as there's a possibility of a landslide on the national highway due to ongoing work resulting in its frequent closure. Yesterday, people were panicked when they saw a viral post on social media about the storage of LPG for two months. But the higher authorities totally deny this. They have also said that people should not panic as the stock is sufficient in the valley," said Ahmad.

He further explained that the condition of the national highway is "not good" at several places due to the landslides following which repair work is underway.

"The authorities of national highway always inform us about the status of highways and such orders in routine are aimed to aware people about the stock of essential commodities including the stock of LPG. So, people don't need to panic as we have sufficient stock," he added.

Soon after the social media post went viral, customers rushed to buy LPG here.

"LPG is available, there is no such problem. We started panicking after reading a post on social media stating that we should stock up LPG for at least two months. Everything is available here," said Niyaz Ahmad, a customer.

Another customer, Noor Mohammad, also said that he was able to buy LPG easily. (ANI)

