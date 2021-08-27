'Run for Fun' organised in Leh to commemorate India's victory in 1971 War with Pakistan

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 27 (ANI): A 'Run for Fun' was organised on Friday under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps in Leh as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 War with Pakistan.

Rama Menon, Zonal President AWWA, Fire and Fury Corps, flagged off the run from Colonel Sonam Wangchuk Stadium. The run concluded at Rinchen Auditorium.



"It was befitting that both these venues are named after gallantry award winners from Ladakh," said Colonel Emron Musavi

"The enthusiasm of the participants, especially, the youth, made this event a real celebration of the nation's military victories," he added.

Besides army personnel, 300 participants, including NCC Cadets, school children, and local runners, participated in the event. (ANI)

