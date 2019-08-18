Runaway child rescued from Odisha train

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rescued an eight-year-old boy from a train in East Coast Railway in Odisha on Sunday. The minor had run away from his home out of fear that his parents would send him to school.

Head Constable of RPF, S.K.Das, said, "We noticed this boy sitting under a washbasin in the train going from Bhadrak to Khurda Road (in Odisha). As the kid was seen in a miserable condition he was handed over to SOCH (Society for Children) in the presence of Station Manager and RPF."

"We asked him if he is being trafficked by someone, the child denied," he added.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

