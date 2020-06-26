Russell's viper rescued from bathroom in Coimbatore, gives birth to 35 snakelets

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): A Russell's viper was rescued by a private snake catcher from a house in the outskirts of Coimbatore on Friday.

A man residing on the outskirts of Coimbatore went into a deep shock on Friday when he noticed a big snake in his bathroom.

Later, the Kovil Medu resident sought the help of private snake catcher team which identified the snake as Russell's viper, one of the most venomous snakes.

During the rescue operation, the snake gave birth to 35 snakelets. The snake was released into Anaikatti forest Range in the evening. (ANI)

