Russia to deliver S-400 system by April, 2023: Shripad Naik

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The deliveries of S-400 system from Russia will be made by April 2013, said Union MoS Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha.

"A contract had been signed on 5 October, 2018 for delivery of S-400 system from Russia. The deliveries are likely to be made by April, 2023," Naik said responding to a question about the details of S-400 deal signed with Russia.

New Delhi had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, last year, which Washington has indicated that the Russian S-400 systems may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.

On June 26, US Secretary of States Michael Pompeo had said that India and the United States would look for ways to sort out issues pertaining to trade and the S400 missile deal between New Delhi and Moscow.

"When I think about the two issues (trade and S400), I think of them as real opportunities; things that I know we can work together and will provide a foundation for a relationship (between the two countries)," he had said at a joint press conference held here with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after talks between them. (ANI)

